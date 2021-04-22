FREE PODCAST 4/21 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Wells: How is AEW doing with newer viewers who used to watch NXT instead? Plus MJF-Jericho verbal sparring, more (138 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch.com contributor and host of the “PWT Talks NXT” PWTorch Dailycast, Kelly Wells, to discuss AEW Dynamite. They begin with conversation about what Kelly is thinking about AEW now that he’s watching it live on Wednesdays since NXT moved to Tuesdays. Then the first caller reviews only the second episode of Dynamite he’s seen. Then some of the regular callers chime in on the show’s content including Darby vs. Jungle Boy, Inner Circle and Pinnacle verbal sparring including Santana and Wardlow standing out, Hangman Page vs. Ricky Starks, Billy Gunn vs. Q.T. Marshall, Hikaru Shida vs. Tay Conti, Christian Cage vs. Powerhouse Hobbs, and more with live callers. Then in the VIP-exclusive Aftershow, Javier joins the conversation for his take and some new topics and they close with a rapid-fire Mailbag segment with additional topics and points of view.

