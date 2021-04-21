4/21 AEW DYNAMITE TV RESULTS: Sage’s “alt perspective” report on Darby Allin vs. Jungle Boy, Hikaru Shida vs. Tay Conti, Trent vs. Penta El Zero Miedo, Inner Circle appear, The Pinnacle speak, More.

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT

APRIL 21, 2021

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. AT DAILY’S PLACE

AIRED ON TNT

REPORT BY TYLER SAGE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Excalibur

-The announce team ran down the card for the evening.

-A premed video of Ricky Starks was shown as he went to the ring, it seemed like a subdued version of Starks character compared to the one we have seen as of late.

(1) ADAM PAGE vs. RICKY STARKS

Ricky Starks and Adam Page started by trading holds while rolling around on the mat. Starks tried to leap frog Page, but he was caught by Page, who then slammed Starks. Page then began to work over Starks in the ropes, he was then thrown over rtes rope and on the apron. Here Page sent Starks down and then Page dove down onto Starks. Back in the ring, Starks was able to make a comeback by slamming Page into the middle rope.

Starks then threw Page into one of the corners and then hit several strikes on the seated and prone Adam Page. Page then reversed a sleeper and turned a waist lock into a German suplex. Page then hit a last second clothesline on Starks, leaving both men laying. Page then hit a fall away slam and followed that up with a standing brain buster for a near fall on Ricky Starks. Page went for a sliding lariat, Starks dodged and then hit a really impressive power bomb on Page for a near fall. Page followed this up with a fall away slam off of the top rope. Adam Page then hit a big lariat for a near fall.

Page then went to the apron to set up the Buckshot Lariat, Starks read it and speared Page once he entered the ring. Starks tried another power bomb, Page rolled out and got Starks in a cross-face submission, in which Starks tapped out.

WINNER: Adam Page in 8:00

(Sage’s Analysis: A good opener, full disclosure I am a huge Ricky Starks fan. That being said I though this was a good evolution for Page. AEW leveled up his level of opponent and added another way for him to win matches, which is always a good thing. I Thing Starks looked great, especially when he showed off his strength. I think that he can and will have a really good run, I just hope it happens sooner, rather than later.)

-Taz called out Page post match, he said that Page needed to watch his back. Hook then came in and took out Page from behind. Hook and Starks were beating up Page when Brian Cage entered. The Dark Order came out and made the save. [c]

-The Elite arrived and walked into their personalized trailer.

(2) TRENT? vs. PENTA EL ZERO MIEDO

Trent and Penta started with a brief finger lock, leading to a back and forth between the two men. Penta did his zero fear hand sign a few times before Trent hit a kick to drop Penta, he then rolled out of the ring. Trent tried to attack, but Penta got back into the ring and then back out to the floor. This time Trent hit a dive on Penta on the outside. Back in the ring, Penta was in control with strikes and a super kick. Trent and Penta traded forearms, Trent then hit a move and Penta responded with a Destroyer. [c]

When the match returned, Penta was in control of Trent, laying in slaps in the corner. Trent made a comeback with a half-in-half. Penta countered again and he hit a back breaker form the middle rope. Penta then laid in some more stiff chops, then a pump handle power bomb for a near fall. Penta then had Trent on the apron and tried a pile driver. That did not work and both traded chops on the apron. Trent then tried a pile-driver on the apron that didn’t look perfect. Trent then hit a spear, and Penta’s mouth piece got the mic. He said that Trent, Orange Cassidy, and Trent’s mom suck. Orange Cassidy entered the ring to stop the mouth piece from attacking Trent. Penta then hit Cassidy and Alex (mouthpiece) and Penta team dup on Trent. Penta hit a package pile driver for the pinfall win.

WINNER: Penta El Zero Miedo in 9:00

(Sage’s Analysis: I liked the first 8 minutes of this match. As soon as the announcement that Trent’s mom sucks I though it was pretty contrived. I think Penta should win this match, and I’m ok with the heel way he won. But, grabbing a mic mid match to say you and your mom suck was really lame and made the whole match seem minor league.)

-JR in a prepped interview with The Pinnacle. He asked the team about Blood & Guts and what Chris Jericho had to say a few weeks ago. MJF defended his Burberry scarf and had Wardlow grab the gift that Tully got for him, it was a silk Burberry scarf. Wardlow asked if JR said Jericho’s promo was the “immortal promo,” Wardlow said that he stumbled his words when he got to his name, because he is scared. MJF then said that Jericho hangs out with B’s to look like an A, and wrestles A’s to not look like a B and then he gave Jericho an F grade. He said that he is the only guy that Jericho can’t outsmart. MJF said he is a top guy now and he hangs out with top guys. MJF said he didn’t need to beat low level guys because ehe has already beaten Jericho. He then offered his team vs. Jericho’s team. He said he was coming for Jericho’s spot. [c]