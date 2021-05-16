VIP AUDIO 5/15 – Everything with Rich & Wade: New Jack memories and insights, how to fix Cody’s promo, Blood & Guts and the fallout, return of Jimmy Uso return, Reigns-Cesaro and Belair-Bayley previews (65 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Remember New Jack with personal stories from both Wade and Rich.

Blood & Guts review including the highs and lows, and how Dynamite followed up last Wednesday.

How did Cody do with the racial and patriotic aspects of his promo on Wednesday, and Rich’s idea for how to clean it up and fix it, based on what Cody’s dad with his promos that Cody didn’t.

Yuji Nagata vs. Jon Moxley.

A preview of the Roman Reigns vs. Cesaro main event at Backlash, with extensive thoughts on Jimmy Uso’s return and where it could go from here.

Thoughts on the Bianca Belair defense against Bayley, and Rich’s take on Wade’s criticism of Belair singing her own praises and using the word “hate” for those who are critical of her.

