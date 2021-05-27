VIP AUDIO 5/26 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow (NSFW): Trav and Rich argue about the Knicks, the Sixers, and playoff basketball, discuss disappointment in Cody, Shannon Sharpe hurting feelings of NFL, more (103 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week on VIP, Rich and Trav argue about the New York Knicks, the Philadelphia Sixers, and playoff basketball. More conversation surrounding Cody Rhodes’ ill-timed, tone-deaf promo from a couple weeks ago, and why the two are even more disappointed in Cody. Shannon Sharpe hurting the feelings of the NFL and Atlanta Falcons. What company, if any, takes a chance hiring Velveteen Dream? An abbreviated book club.

