Rey Mysterio limited edition bobblehead from FOCO available for pre-order today

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
FOCO is releasing a Rey Mysterio bobblehead today for pre-order. The Mysterio bobblehead is limited to 144 pieces and will cost $50.
Additional features include:
- Portrays Mysterio in a frog splash leaping action pose on top of the entrance ramp
- Backdrop with thematic Mysterio graphics
- WWE logo on top of backdrop
- Dial up the 619 text display on backdrop
- Thematic design on reverse side of backdrop
- Metal textured top of base
- Front ramp name display
- Hand painted
- Handcrafted
- Height: Approximately 10 in.
Leave a Reply