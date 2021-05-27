News Ticker

Rey Mysterio limited edition bobblehead from FOCO available for pre-order today

By Sean Radican, PWTorch columnist (Twitter: @SR_TORCH)

May 27, 2021

FOCO is releasing a Rey Mysterio bobblehead today for pre-order. The Mysterio bobblehead is limited to 144 pieces and will cost $50.

Additional features include:

  • Portrays Mysterio in a frog splash leaping action pose on top of the entrance ramp
  • Backdrop with thematic Mysterio graphics
  • WWE logo on top of backdrop
  • Dial up the 619 text display on backdrop
  • Thematic design on reverse side of backdrop
  • Metal textured top of base
  • Front ramp name display
  • Hand painted
  • Handcrafted
  • Height: Approximately 10 in.

