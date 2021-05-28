News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 5/27 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 2 of 2): Gabe Sapolsky-era ROH, why did WWE fans turn on Cena initially, Batista or Rock a better actor, Ultimate Warrior documentary, Nick Khan era, more (67 min)

May 28, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of The Fix (pt. 2 of 2), PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller address the following questions and topics submitted by listeners:

  • Would Gabe Sapolsky-era ROH have been a success on a large scale with a bigger budget?
  • Thoughts on the early Evolve product.
  • Is there a good English-language biography of Antonio Pena?
  • Has Todd kept up with WXW shows after attending a New York show two years ago?
  • Is there anything Eddie Graham did creatively that made him stand out among other great bookers?
  • Were there ever territories in the Southwest or “big sky” regions of the United States?
  • Why is there a weigh-in for the Cody Rhodes-Ogogo match?
  • What was the initial reason the WWE adult male fanbase turned against John Cena?
  • Has Nick Khan been good for WWE’s profits but a negative for the WWE fans so far?
  • Does Batista have more range as an actor than Dwayne Johnson?
  • Which match would be better if John Cena returned – versus Roman reigns or Bobby Lashley?
  • Was the A&E documentary on Ultimate Warrior just a white-wash of how horrible a person he really was?
  • Will AEW Dynamite suffer with AEW Rampage added to the schedule?
  • Should top wrestlers leave New Japan after a year or two in order to avoid their bodies breaking down due to the style?
  • Is it time for Okada or Will Ospreay to consider leaving New Japan and trying to get a big WWE or AEW contract?
  • What’s up with Keith Lee?
  • Is there any point to WWE trades or call-ups considering they’ll be damaged quickly by WWE’s booking?

