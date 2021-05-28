VIP AUDIO 5/27 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 2 of 2): Gabe Sapolsky-era ROH, why did WWE fans turn on Cena initially, Batista or Rock a better actor, Ultimate Warrior documentary, Nick Khan era, more (67 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

In this episode of The Fix (pt. 2 of 2), PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller address the following questions and topics submitted by listeners:

Would Gabe Sapolsky-era ROH have been a success on a large scale with a bigger budget?

Thoughts on the early Evolve product.

Is there a good English-language biography of Antonio Pena?

Has Todd kept up with WXW shows after attending a New York show two years ago?

Is there anything Eddie Graham did creatively that made him stand out among other great bookers?

Were there ever territories in the Southwest or “big sky” regions of the United States?

Why is there a weigh-in for the Cody Rhodes-Ogogo match?

What was the initial reason the WWE adult male fanbase turned against John Cena?

Has Nick Khan been good for WWE’s profits but a negative for the WWE fans so far?

Does Batista have more range as an actor than Dwayne Johnson?

Which match would be better if John Cena returned – versus Roman reigns or Bobby Lashley?

Was the A&E documentary on Ultimate Warrior just a white-wash of how horrible a person he really was?

Will AEW Dynamite suffer with AEW Rampage added to the schedule?

Should top wrestlers leave New Japan after a year or two in order to avoid their bodies breaking down due to the style?

Is it time for Okada or Will Ospreay to consider leaving New Japan and trying to get a big WWE or AEW contract?

What’s up with Keith Lee?

Is there any point to WWE trades or call-ups considering they’ll be damaged quickly by WWE’s booking?

