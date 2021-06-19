FREE PODCAST 6/19 – PWTorch Dailycast – The Deep…Dive: Sam McCoy (@realcactusam) talks Swamp Thing, co-writing “The Concessionaires Must Die,” writing/watching what you love, more (100 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week, PWTorch contributor Sam McCoy joins to continue the “Concessionaires Must Die” chat, this time from the mind of the co-writer! Sam also talks wrestling fandom, his interest in comics (and Swamp Thing in particular), gives listeners a few suggested books, and as we navigate the storytelling process, Sam talks about his favorite (and surprisingly least favorite) wrestlers and matches, and we bring it all back to the joy of watching what you love. We conclude talking about Sam’s day job, and the importance of supporting those with developmental needs in a community.

Sam’s Wheelchair Lift Fundraiser as mentioned on the show: https://rhd-nebraska. square.site/

Sam will be a part of the live watch of “The Concessionaires Must Die” Later this summer, so stay tuned for more info!

