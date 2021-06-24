Montez Ford posts hospital photo, suggesting surgery

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
Montez Ford posted a tweet this morning with a black-and-white picture of him in a hospital bed fist-bumping his daughter as he seemingly prepared for surgery.
GOD IS GOOD. pic.twitter.com/40yJxT11rc
— 𝕂𝕚𝕟𝕘 𝕋𝕖𝕫 (@MontezFordWWE) June 24, 2021
Ford has been out since suffering injuries in an attack by Otis on the June 11 episode of Smackdown. WWE added Ford suffered a partial rib fracture and torn intercostal cartilage. Their update also indicated that Bianca Belair (Ford’s wife) said on The Bump that Ford did not suffer a collapsed lung and was at home recovering.
