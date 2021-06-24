Montez Ford posts hospital photo, suggesting surgery

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Montez Ford posted a tweet this morning with a black-and-white picture of him in a hospital bed fist-bumping his daughter as he seemingly prepared for surgery.

Ford has been out since suffering injuries in an attack by Otis on the June 11 episode of Smackdown. WWE added Ford suffered a partial rib fracture and torn intercostal cartilage. Their update also indicated that Bianca Belair (Ford’s wife) said on The Bump that Ford did not suffer a collapsed lung and was at home recovering.

CATCH-UP: Shayna Baszler discusses “juggling” pro wrestling and sports entertainment with Sports Illustrated