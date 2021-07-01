FREE PODCAST 6/30 – PWTorch Dailycast – Podcast of Honor: “Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams joins Ryan and Tyler to talk current events in his life, what is next for him and the foundation, his excitement for live fans, more (99 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week, former ROH TV Champion and current ROH Tag Team Champion “Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams joins the show. Tracy talks about current events in his life, what is next for him and the foundation, and his excitement for live fans. Plus he answers fan questions and much more!

Tyler and Ryan discuss this week’s episode of TV including who won the survival of the fittest and will face Rush at Best in the World for the world title. They also discuss news, notes, and all the YouTube content this week.

