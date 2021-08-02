FREE PODCAST 8/2 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans: Vallejos and Monsey discuss Bellator 263 and the ascension of A.J. McKee, Sean Strickland vs. Uriah Hall, WWE releasing Bray Wyatt, more (106 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos and Rick Monsey review an active night in MMA. They discuss Bellator 263 and the ascension of A.J. McKee. They also review the latest UFC Fight Night headlined by Sean Strickland and Uriah Hall, preview UFC 265, and close the show discussing WWE releasing Bray Wyatt.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO