WWE Championship match made official for Summerslam

The long rumored Bobby Lashley vs. Goldberg match for the WWE Championship has been officially set for Summerslam.

After two straight weeks of dodging Goldberg’s challenge, Lashley officially accepted the match on this week’s episode of Raw after Goldberg took out MVP with a spear.

The All Mighty @fightbobby meets the legendary @Goldberg in a huge WWE Title showdown at #SummerSlam.https://t.co/Ye3yJSUPME — WWE (@WWE) August 3, 2021

Lashley and MVP opened the show and conveyed a disdain for Goldberg. Goldberg walked out to confront both and said that Lashley was afraid of him, but that he “was next” at Summerslam because he was simply … Goldberg.

Summerslam airs live on Peacock on Saturday August 20. Other announced matches on the show include Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Nikki A.S.H for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship and Roman Reigns vs. John Cena for the WWE Universal Championship.

