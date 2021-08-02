8/2 WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS: Keller’s report on Goldberg appearing again, Charlotte vs. Nikki rematch No Holds Barred, Summerslam hype

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S WWE RAW REPORT

AUGUST 2, 2021

CHICAGO, ILL. AT ALLSTATE ARENA

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

Commentators: Jimmy Smith, Byron Saxton, Corey Graves

[HOUR ONE]

-The camera panned the crowd as Smith touted a sellout crowd at Allstate Arena.

-Bobby Lashley made his ring entrance alongside MVP. MVP asked the fans, “Where y’all been?” He said everybody is very excited to see Goldberg. The crowd loudly booed and literally no one cheered. They cut to a crowd shot of people doing thumbs down gestures and no one cheering. MVP said the “All Mighty” has asked him to address a few things. He said Lashley has yet to dignify Goldberg’s challenge with a response. He said Goldberg is an icon, a GOAT, and a Hall of Famer capable of annihilating almost any opponent. He said Lashley isn’t just anyone, he’s a larger than life, unstoppable monster. A “Goldberg” chant rang out. (No telling if it was piped in, as it died off quickly after about four chants.)

Goldberg’s music interrupted MVP. They found some fans cheering to put on camera. Then the “Goldberg” chant rang throughout the arena, but again crowd shots revealed not many were actually chanting it. He then walked out and got a nice fleeting pop. He told MVP he looks scared and he said Lashley looked scared. He (annoyingly) chomped on his gum and spit in Lashley’s face as he said he knows what he’s thinking. Another “Goldberg” chant rang out. He started pacing and laughed and asked if he thinks he’s really up for a challenge at his level. The crowd chanted “We Want (something).” He said he can smell fear a mile away, so either has crapped his pants or he’s scared out of his mind. He said no matter his age – 35, 45, or 105 – he lives by the spear and Lashley will die by the spear. “That’s why I am Goldberg,” he said. Then he left the ring. Goldberg fist-bumped his son, Gage, in the front row. Lashley and MVP leaped to ringside and got in his face. MVP vowed that Lashley will end his career. Goldberg returned and speared him at ringside. He left with his son.

-They showed Drew McIntyre chatting backstage with interviewer Sarah Schreiber. Graves plugged his match up next. c]

(1) DREW MCINTYRE vs. SHANKY & VEER (w/Jinder Mahal)

Drew shoved his spear into that fake rock on the entrance floor (it looked better going into the stage). The announcers said he named his sword Angela after his mother. Jinder, Veer, and Shanky bailed out to the the floor to chat before the match began. Drew chopped away at Veer in the corner at the start. The heel duo made a comeback and shoved Drew shoulder-first into the ringpost. An audible “C.M. Punk!” chant broke out. Once Drew took over offense, the fans got back into the match. SHanky held Drew’s boot to stop a Claymore. Jinder then attacked Drew with a chair so the ref called for a DQ.

WINNER: McIntyre via DQ in 5:00.

-All three heels surrounded Drew. He grabbed his sword, which got a nice pop. Jinder bailed out as soon as Drew blocked his chair swing with his sword. He knocked Veer down. Then Shanky just bailed out. Drew’s music played as fans cheered. Kevin Patrick caught up to Jinder and his men backstage. Jinder said Drew is a madman who swung a sword at them and put their lives at risk. He said they were leaving, “but karma will come around.” They cut back to Drew who was still playing to the crowd as his music played.

-Backstage, Nia Jax alongside Shayna Baszler looked at the camera and said if you’re shocked by what you just saw, just wait until they see what she does to Rhea Ripley. Graves said it’s the first time ever those two have wrestled. [c]

-Patrick interviewed McIntyre backstage. Drew said he didn’t finish the job. He said Chicago is blood-thirsty tonight and wanted him to finish the job. He said Jinder can choose the hospital, the graveyard, or Angela. He said that’s not a threat, it’s a promise.

(2) NIA JAX (w/Shayna Baszler) vs. RHEA RIPLEY

Jax was in the ring after the break with her music fading. Ripley’s full entrance aired and she walked out to cheers. Jax threw Ripley shoulder-first into the ringpost, then crushed her head against it. Jax drove Ripley into the ringside barricade with a Samoan Drop. They cut to a break at 2:00. [c]

After the break, Ripley took Jax over with a head scissors. Jax came up bleeding from her left forehead area. Ripley then landed a top rope dropkick for a near fall. They replayed it in slo-mo. Ripley avoided Jax sitting down on her sunset flip attempt. Smith noticed Jax bleeding heavily. She landed a legdrop for a near fall. Half her face was covered in red blood at this point. She lifted Ripley for a Samoan Drop, but Ripley fought out of it. Baszler stood on the ring apron and DISTRACTED Ripley.

