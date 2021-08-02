VIP AUDIO 8/2 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Are Adam Cole and Ric Flair headed to AEW and where do they fit in, Moxley’s New Japan opponents, Vince claims AEW isn’t competition like WCW was, Goldberg-Lashley, PWG (56 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

A thorough look at the Adam Cole contract situation the impact he’d have on AEW, and the top opponents for him on AEW roster.

If Ric Flair ends up in AEW, should the Four Horsemen reunite (and an idea for them to turn on Sting!).

How rough a shape is NXT in if they lose Adam Cole, Bronson Reed, and Karrion Kross in the next few weeks, and what does their top tier look like after this all shakes out.

Some notes on PWG including both William Regal and Tony Khan scouting, and which wrestlers in PWG are even options for NXT and AEW.

Vince McMahon’s claim that AEW isn’t competition like WCW was, plus other top takeaways from Nick Khan and Vince’s financials conference call.

Intriguing opponents for Jon Moxley in New Japan.

