Ric Flair reportedly released from WWE

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
Ric Flair has reportedly been released from WWE after requesting his release, per reporting from Fightful.com and WrestlingInc.com.
WWE has yet to confirm or deny the news.
The two-time WWE Hall of Famer re-signed with the company last year and had been involved in a widely-panned angle involving his daughter, Charlotte Flair, and Lacey Evans where Evans was kayfabe pregnant with the insinuation that Flair was the father. The angle was dropped after Evans actually became pregnant, and the elder Flair was “sent home” by his daughter to write him off of television.
Flair is touted as a 16-time World Champion by WWE, and was one of the more visible wrestling personalities in popular culture through the last decade even though he hasn’t wrestled since 2011.
CATCH-UP: DROSTE: Five thoughts on the Week in Wrestling – Bray Wyatt, NXT falls out of favor with Vince, Hangman Page, Punk
He doesn’t need to wrestle, but one more absolute killer promo by Flair — this time on AEW television and talking about WWE — would be fantastic. There’s no way I believe he was telling the truth when endorsing WWF / E the last several years. Ric Flair WAS the NWA. He has to appreciate what AEW has been able to do.
He doesn’t have to be a regular, or manage anyone. Bring him in for All Out, then as a semi-regular on the announce team. He, Blanchard and Anderson together one more time, maybe with Sting thrown in, would be phenomenal TV, and maybe allow them to actually iron out their differences, if reports are true.