8/2 WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW REPORT: Hazelwood’s alt-perspective on A.S.H. vs. Flair no holds barred match, Riddle vs. Omos, Goldberg’s return, next with Kross, more

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW TV REPORT

AUGUST 2, 2021

ROSEMONT, ILL. AT THE ALLSTATE ARENA

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY BRUCE LEE HAZELWOOD (@B_Lee253), PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Jimmy Smith, Byron Saxton, Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Backstage Correspondent(s): Sarah Schreiber, Kevin Patrick

[HOUR ONE]

-They began with a wide shot of the crowd as Jimmy Smith welcomed viewers, with the Rawbot, from Chicago even though the Arena is listed as being in Rosemont. Bobby Lashley’s lighting and music hit as his Tron played to start the show. He drew a round of boos from the crowd, pretty audibly, then received more as he posed at the entrance as Mike Rome introduced him as “The All Mighty WWE Champion.”

Byron Saxton said Lashley has backed up the talk every week. Smith said Lashley said he had been his own worst enemy with the champagne and women, and Corey Graves said it’s back to business. M.V.P. said Chi-town, welcome back to Monday Night Raw. He said where y’all been like Vince McMahon a few weeks ago. He said he knows everyone is excited to see Goldberg (they booed), then said he had some things to address on Lashley’s behalf.

He said Goldberg showed up uninvited and challenged Lashley for his WWE Championship and that Lashley hasn’t dignified the challenge with a response. He said Goldberg is still a legend, capable of beating any man on any night, but he didn’t challenge any man, he challenged the All Might. He said Goldberg is a gladiator and is used to stepping into this colosseum and crushing any gladiator before him, but Lashley isn’t a gladiator, he’s a kaiju, a living, breathing, unstoppable monster.

M.V.P. said he’s out here to stop a tragedy from unfolding. The crowd started chanting “Goldberg.” M.V.P. said he knows Goldberg is listening and we all know that if Lashley accepts, it may be the last match of Goldberg’s storied career. He said Goldberg, “Bill if I may,” do you want to be remembered as a champion or a casualty? Goldberg’s music hit to a big pop.

He entered after about 30 seconds to a bigger pop. He annoyingly chewed his gum as he glared at Lashley, then did his traditional entrance. M.V.P. was shown whispering something to Lashley. Goldberg hugged his son at ringside, now almost as tall as his father. Goldberg entered the ring with a mic and yelled at Lashley, saying let’s get something straight, the only person who needs to be worried about losing something it’s him losing the WWE Championship.

He said after listening to the intro, Lashley is nothing but scared, and Lashley looks scared. He said he knows what Lashley is thinking: he’s a high-level athlete, a gladiator (he paused as the crowd chanted “Goldberg”), but high-level athlete, gladiator, he shows weakness. He said so, then laughed, then asked if he’s up for the challenge because the first time he saw Goldberg walking down that ramp, he saw a victim. Goldberg said guess what, this ain’t your colosseum, this is Chicago (which really didn’t pop), and they can smell fear a mile away and Lashley either crapped his pants or is scared out of his mind.

Goldberg said it doesn’t matter if he’s 35 or 45 or “One hundred and freaking five,” Goldberg will always be Goldberg. Goldberg will always live by the spear, and you, champ, will die by the spear. He said that’s why he’s Goldberg, and because he’s Goldberg, at SummerSlam, Lashley’s next. Goldberg left.

M.V.P. pointed to Goldberg’s son on the outside. Lashley approached, then M.V.P. said see that man right there? That man is going to end your father’s career. He said it’s done. Goldberg came back down and hit M.V.P. with a spear, then backed away with his son behind him. Lashley exited the ring to check on M.V.P. as he glared at Goldberg. Goldberg said he’ll kill Lashley.

-They cut to the back where Sarah Schreiber was shown standing next to Drew McIntyre for an interview as he held the sword with the point down. The sword was nearly as tall as Schreiber. They showed McIntyre hitting Shanky with 34 chair shots, then hitting Veer with a Claymore to the chair last week. They hyped a handicap match next. [c]

(Hazelwood’s Take: That was not a good promo from Goldberg. He stayed at one loud note the entire time. It also seemed he wasn’t sure where he was supposed to go with his lines at least once or twice. The crowd also did not react at all to his “money” lines, particularly the one about Lashley crapping his pants. That segment didn’t achieve its goal based on the crowd reaction.)

-They returned with Mahal and his cronies already in the ring as Saxton said SummerSlam is brought to you by WWE 2K22. McIntyre made his entrance to a pretty big pop. The fans cheered louder when he raised the sword, then popped for the plunging of the sword/pyro. McIntyre grinned at the three in the ring, then withdrew the sword from the stone. He pointed it at the three as he walked down as Smith said McIntyre named the sword Angela after his late mother. The three heels scattered as McIntyre entered the ring with the sword because of course he would use the sword on a human on national television.

(1) DREW MCINTYRE vs. SHANKY & VEER (w/Jinder Mahal) – Handicap match

Veer began the match as this handicap match is employing tags. Veer kicked McIntyre, but McIntyre just came right back with strikes, then chops and punches in the corner. Veer hit a double thrust to the throat, then tagged in Shanky. They double-teamed him by sending him shoulder-first into the opposite ring post. Shanky placed McIntyre into the corner and hit and elbow, then a punch. McIntyre fought back with a chop, but was caught with a clothesline after a rope run for a one-count. Graves noted how Shanky had to shake off the pain in his arm after hitting a clothesline. A “C.M. Punk” chant started.

Veer tagged back in and hit a running clothesline for a two-count, but missed an elbow as McIntyre rolled away. McIntyre looked to be regaining his aggression, then hit a few clotheslines before hitting a back elbow after sending Veer off the ropes. He then hit his overhead belly-to-belly from the corner followed by his leaping neckbreaker and kip up. He gave a crotch chop on the way up to Shanky, then took him out with a punch. He delivered a spinebuster to Veer, then began the countdown only for Shanky to grab his leg. Mahal entered with a chair and waylaid McIntyre to cause the DQ.

He directed the two to grab chairs. They all stood in front of McIntyre with the chairs as McIntyre looked up. He retreated to grab his sword, then entered the ring to a pop. Mahal tried swinging the sword, but McIntyre swung it away with the sword. Mahal fled. Veer tried, but McIntyre took him out with kicks. McIntyre pointed the sword at Shanky, who shook his head, then took a long time to back away; he only left when McIntyre feigned swinging the sword at him (Shanky is not a good actor). The three heels looked on from the stage as McIntyre pointed the sword at them.

WINNER: Drew McIntyre at 3:15 by DQ

-They cut to three running in the back as Kevin Patrick approached. Mahal said McIntyre is a mad man and he threatened their lives. He said they’re leaving, but that karma will come around. They cut back to McIntyre posing on the ropes with the sword, gaining a huge pop.

-They cut to the back with Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler who said if you’re shocked by what you just say, wait until you see what she does to Rhea Ripley. Graves hyped their match next as a first-time ever match. They cut to break. [c]

(Hazelwood’s Take: Maybe McIntyre is more over than we thought based on that reaction, but maybe that’s also due to him NOT being in the WWE Championship picture AND taking on Mahal. Let’s see what his reactions are like after this feud.)

-They returned with McIntyre walking in the back holding his sword like a bat as Patrick approached. He asked about wielding the sword. McIntyre said to be completely fair, he didn’t finish the job. He said Chicago is bloodthirsty tonight. He said he loves Mahal getting away every week because Mahal has to think about McIntyre and has nightmares about him every night. He said it’s nice when you can pick: the hospital, the graveyard, or Angela here. He said they’ve known each other for 10 years and that’s not a threat, that’s a promise.

-They cut to the ring with Jax already in the ring. Ripley’s music hit and she received an above-average pop. She entreated a louder pop as she entered and the crowd obliged. Saxton hyped the Women’s Championship triple threat match at the upcoming pay-per-view.

(2) RHEA RIPLEY vs. NIA JAX (w/Shayna Baszler) – Singles match

They locked up, with Jax shoving Ripley away. They locked up again, and this time Jax forced Ripley into the corner. Ripley responded with double boots and a big headbutt, but Jax no-sold and landed her own (it was a good spot). She then just tossed Ripley in the post shoulder-first, then hit a running hip attack that sandwiched Ripley’s head into the ring post. Ripley crumpled.

Ripley did fight back, hitting a head kick. She tried a Riptide, but Jax hit a back elbow and ran Ripley into the post again. She tried for the hip attack, but Ripley moved. Ripley went for a somersault senton off the apron, but hit Baszler. This allowed Jax to hit a Samoan Drop against the barricade as they cut to break. [c]

Jax had Ripley in a torture rack as they returned, but Ripley fought out with elbows, then forearms to the chest. She hit a few short-arm clotheslines, then a rope-assisted rana that sent Jax into a corner. Ripley rushed, but Jax sent her to the apron. Ripley hit a head kick then climbed to the top rope to hit a missile dropkick for a two-count.

Jax set for a powerbomb, but Ripley turned it into a sunset flip attempt. She dodged as Jax tried hitting a senton (she has a cut over her left eye). She ran down Ripley and hit a leg drop for a believable near-fall. Jax was in disbelief. Jax went for a Samoan Drop, but Ripley escaped. She tried for a Riptide, but Bazsler distracted her. Jax went to attack, but Ripley sidestepped and rolled up Jax for the win.

After the match, Jax & Baszler argued in the ring. Baszler removed her jacket, which got a rise from the crowd. They kept arguing, then Baszler left the ring. Ripley reentered and sneak attacked Jax with a headkick and a Riptide, which drew a big pop from the crowd. Ripley did a heel move there, as her disposition seemed to be, yet drew a pop. That could be she’s coming over as cool in-person, people disliking Jax, or both.

WINNER: Rhea Ripley at 8:07 (rollup)

-Smith cut to replays of Mustafa Ali & Mansoor’s victory over T-Bar & Mace last week, their first match as a team. The latter two made their entrances, and they actually drew some boos instead of apathy, so that’s a good sign. They cut to break hyping the rematch. [c]

(Hazelwood’s Take: So it seems like WWE is finally breaking up Jax & Baszler…or this is a red herring. I would love for Baszler to just be given a badass run like her NXT character, channeling her mixed martial arts background to full effect. I’m glad Ripley went over and we don’t have to have a fatal four-way at SummerSlam. Beyond that, the match was decent, with one or two clunky spots, and that Riptide was impressive.)

-The heels were in the ring saying they were going to destroy their foes as they returned. Mansoor entered to no reaction. However, Chicago’s own Ali received a huge pop. He walked out looking arrogant (have to love him soaking up the crowd yet still maintaining a heel persona). The crowd chanted “Ali.” Mansoor lifted Ali to the latter’s chagrin.

(3) MACE & T-BAR vs. MUSTAFA ALI & MANSOOR – Tag team match

Mansoor and Mace began as Mace took out Ali, then turned his attention to Mansoor. Mansoor tried fighting out of the corner, but ate a leg lariat from Mace. T-Bar tagged, then ran down Ali on the outside, then hit a springboard elbow to Mansoor for a two-count. He readied Mansoor for a powerbomb, but Mansoor slipped out and hit an enziguri. The crowd chanted for Ali again, who made the tag to a big pop.

He took out Mace, then avoided T-Bar and hit a kick. He hit his rolling neckbreaker from the apron, sending him outside. He hit a tope as Mansoor hit one to Mace on the opposite side, surprising Ali. T-Bar then threw Ali into the apron, but Ali hit a tilt-a-whirl tornado DDT to T-Bar. Mansoor tagged in, but got kicked into the ropes as Ali was climbing to the top. Ali fell. Mansoor was distracted on the middle rope by Mace. T-Bar took out his feet, then hit a discus boot for the victory.

After the match, the heels entered the ring. Ali smiled, pushed Mansoor out of the ring, and turned to his former Retribution brethren, who gave him a double chokeslam. He saved Mansoor from punishment, “Accepting his fate,” as Saxton said.

WINNER: Mace & T-Bar at 2:42 (discus boot)

-Smith cut to last week’s “Championship Contenders” match as Charlotte Flair defeated Nikki A.S.H., then her attack after the match. They showed A.S.H. warming up in the back, doing little sprints back and forth as they cut to break. [c]

(Hazelwood’s Take: 50/50 booking doesn’t help either team here. The move probably should have been to continue with Ali & Mansoor winning and THEN running into a roadblock with a more established tag team down the line. Ali’s tornado DDT spot was a sight to behold; check that if you missed it.)