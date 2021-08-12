FREE PODCAST 8/11 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Krol: Omega-Christian, what about Punk, Rampage hype, Britt’s pop, Cody & Brandi, on-site correspondent, live callers, emails (171 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by former Pro Wrestling Torch columnist Eric Krol to discuss AEW Dynamite with live callers, emails, and an on-site correspondent from Pittsburgh. They discuss the big crowd response for Britt Baker and her rise to a top tier star on Dynamite, the Kenny Omega vs. Christian match set up for Rampage for the Impact Title, thoughts on overall hype for Rampage, Chris Jericho vs. Wardlow, MJF’s final Labour of Jericho, Malakai Black’s promo, the Cody & Brandi Rhodes reality show teaser, and more including live callers and emails.

