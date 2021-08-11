VIP AUDIO 8/11 – RETRO RADIO – Pro Wrestling Spotlight (1/19/1992): Interviews with “Big” John Studd talking Ric Flair in the WWF, plus “Nature Boy” Buddy Rogers, Vince Russo (52 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This is the Jan. 19, 1992 episode of New York’s Pro Wrestling Spotlight Radio Show (#143) hosted by John Arezzi which features an interview with “Big” John Studd discussing current WWF topics including how to book Ric Flair’s WWF run. Also, Vince Russo appears to plug the new Pro Wrestling Spotlight Newsletter he was publishing for host Arezzi, plus an interview with “Nature Boy” Buddy Rogers at the start of the show.

