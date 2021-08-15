FREE PODCAST 8/15 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show Flagship Flashback: (8-15-16) Keller & Powell talk Summerslam hype and predictions, Ambrose-Austin dynamic, Adam Cole, Cody, Roode in NXT, Booker’s odd criticism of Bryan (180 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In a podcast from ten years ago (8-15-16), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell. They take live callers and talk Summerslam hype, match order, main event predictions, Dolph Ziggler-Dean Ambrose segment, the Alberto Del Rio suspension, Cruiserweights on Raw, and much more. Then in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they discuss a ton of topics including Aron Rex’s debut on Impact Wrestling last week and whether fans will miss the Damien Sandow persona, Billy Corgan’s new title and influence on the Impact product, the Dean Ambrose-Steve Austin podcast dynamic, Ambrose calling Brock Lesnar lazy, Cody Rhodes and Evolve this weekend, an ROH PPV preview with a focus on Jay Lethal vs. Adam Cole, a preview of NXT Takeover and Summerslam including whether Randy Orton or Brock Lesnar should go over, Robert Roode’s NXT upside, and Booker T’s comment about Apollo Crews/Creed.

