FREE PODCAST 8/15 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America: Kelly Wells joins Greg to preview NXT Takeover 36 and Summerslam, plus a review of AEW Rampage, more (130 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Kelly Wells for a match-by-match preview of NXT Takeover 36 and WWE Summerslam. They take phone calls and emails on the debut episode of AEW Rampage, NJPW Resurgence, Becky Lynch’s return, and more.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO