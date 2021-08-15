News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 8/15 – The New Japan Pride Podcast w/Javier Machado: NJPW Resurgence review, and NJPW Strong (46 min)

August 15, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: On this episode of the New Japan Pride Podcast, Javier Machado goes over the final build to the New Japan Resurgence on Impact and Strong, and reviews Resurgence itself including the surprise appearance of the “real” IWGP World Heavyweight Champion. Email all of your New Japan questions as well as feedback to newjapanpridepodcast@gmail.com.

