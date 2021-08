SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller provides a full rundown and analysis of AEW Ramage’s premiere episode featuring Kenny Omega vs. Christian for the Impact Title, Britt Baker vs. Red Velvet for the AEW Women’s Title, and Miro vs. Fuego del Sol for the TNT Title.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO