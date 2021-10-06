Tony Khan set to make major announcement on AEW Dynamite

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Tony Khan will make a major announcement on this week’s anniversary episode of AEW Dynamite.

In an interview with PWInsider, Khan revealed that he had an announcement to make and that it’s an exciting one and one he’s proud of. “It’s been something a long time coming,” Khan said. “I’m very excited about it and proud of it, and it’ll really add a lot to the company, I think.”

In addition to Khan’s announcement, the anniversary episode of Dynamite will feature a Casino Ladder Match with the winner earning a future shot at the AEW World Championship, Hikaru Shida vs. Serena Deeb with Shida chasing her 50th AEW win, and a major tag team match between The Elite and the team of Jurassic Express, Christian Cage, and Bryan Danielson.

