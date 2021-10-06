VIP AUDIO 10/6 – WWE Then and Now w/Frank Peteani: Greg Parks co-hosts to talk Night of Champions 2011 with in-person perspective. Orton vs. Henry, Cena vs. Del Rio, Triple H vs. Punk, more (108 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Long-time PWTorch columnist Greg Parks joins Frank to review Night of Champions from 2011 and offer an in-person perspective. He talks about his position with the Torch at the time and the vibe in the building coming off the Summer of Punk. They review the entire card with a focus on the following topics:

Cody Rhodes and Ted Dibiase’s progressions in wrestling, and where Cody’s character is in AEW now

Mark Henry and his journey to defeating Randy Orton for the World Heavyweight Championship

John Cena beating Alberto Del Rio for the WWE Championship, and Del Rio’s role in the company

The absolute mess in the lead-up to Triple H vs. CM Punk with H’s job as COO on the line, and who did WWE want you to cheer for in the match

WWE taking stories that are organically hot, and how they handle them historically

For current events they talk about where CM Punk is now in AEW and what’s potentially in store, and how AEW has multiple matches they can go to down the line vs. the WWE model of running through matches and having not much going.

