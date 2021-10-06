VIP AUDIO 10/5 – WKH – The News: How the Draft affected Smackdown and Raw ratings, Rampage drops to lowest viewership yet, NXT 2.0 sinks back to average, Halloween Havoc main event, more (22 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a look at the latest news including details on how the WWE Draft affected Smackdown and Raw ratings, AEW Rampage drops to lowest viewership yet while staying strong in key demo for the night, NXT 2.0 sinks back to average after a two week boost, NXT Halloween Havoc main event announced, an idea for increase NXT ratings for free, and more.

