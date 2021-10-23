FREE PODCAST 10/22 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Meyers: Did Reigns address logic hole from Crown Jewel adequately, Becky-Charlotte-Sasha, new-look roster, live callers, emails (164 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Mike Meyers from PWTorch.com to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown with live callers and emails. They begin with whether Smackdown felt fresh post-Draft and post-Crown Jewel. Then main topics include the final segment with the “belt swap” with Becky Lynch and Charlotte, how Sasha Banks fits in now as a defacto babyface and whether her character is booked at the level her talents deserve, whether the glaring logic hole from last night with Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman was addressed adequately on the show, the new wrestlers including what looks good so far with Hit Row, future Reigns challengers, Drew McIntyre’s role on Smackdown, and quite a bit about what’s right and what’s also gone wrong with Pat McAfee lately. Plus, what exactly did Aliyah say in her soundbite?

