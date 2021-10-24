News Ticker

Next Impact Wrestling PPV event announced

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

October 24, 2021

PHOTO CREDIT: Impact Wrestling
Impact Wrestling has announced Hard to Kill as it’s next PPV event. The show will air on January 8 from Dallas, Texas. The company announced the show during Saturday’ Bound For Glory event.

In the main event of Hard to Kill 2021, Kenny Omega teamed with The Good Brothers to take on Rich Swann, Moose, and Chris Sabin. Deonna Purrazzo defeated Taya Valkyrie for the Impact Knockouts Championship. No matches have been announced for Hard to Kill 2022.

CATCH-UP: New Impact World Champion crowned at Bound For Glory

