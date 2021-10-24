AEW Women’s World Championship match announced for Full Gear

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

At AEW Full Gear on November 13, Britt Baker will defend her AEW Women’s World Championship against Tay Conti. The match was announced over the weekend after an encounter between both women on this week’s AEW Rampage.

#AEW GM @TonyKhan has made it Official, AEW Women’s World Champion Dr @RealBrittBaker will defend her title against No. 1-ranked @TayConti_ at #AEWFullGear Nov. 13 LIVE on Pay-Per-View! pic.twitter.com/0HMJnAOJPI — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 24, 2021

Baker took on Conti’s tag team partner and Dark Order member, Anna Jay, during this week’s AEW Rampage. Baker won the match, but then orchestrated an attack on Jay after the match. Conti has been unsuccessful in previous attempts at the AEW Women’s World Championship. Baker has been the champion since defeating Hikaru Shida at AEW Double or Nothing back in May. Other announced matches on the show include Kenny Omega vs. Adam Page for the AEW World Championship and the final match of the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament.

