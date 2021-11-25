FREE PODCAST 11/25 – PWTorch Dailycast – Honor Speak: Maitland & McClelland review this week’s ROH episode featuring Lee vs. Castle, Adora vs. Kay vs. Leon, and Johnson vs. Walters, plus Titus vs. Milonas from Week by Week, more (82 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland review this week’s television episode (John Walters vs. Brian Johnson, Trish Adora vs. Mandy Leon vs. Allysin Kay, and Dragon Lee vs. Dalton Castle for the ROH TV Title), a discussion of ROH Week by Week featuring Brian Milonas vs. Rhett Titus in a Pure Rules match, Women’s Division Wednesday, and Rey Horus vs. Karl Fredericks and Chris Dickinson vs. Jeff Cobb from West Coast Pro Wresting. In the VIP portion, Chris and Justin discuss which wrestlers in ROH would provide the most interest to other wrestling companies.

