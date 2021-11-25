AEW Dark & Elevation Spoilers: Results of 11/29 & 11/30 episodes including Jay Lethal, Tay Conti, Dark Order, Nyla Rose, The Acclaimed, Varsity Blondes

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DARK & DARK ELEVATION TAPING RESULTS

NOVEMBER 24, 2021

RELEASES ON YOUTUBE 11/29 & 11/30

CHICAGO, ILL. AT WINTRUST ARENA

REPORT BY ERIC KROL, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Before the start of Dynamite at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, All Elite Wrestling taped matches for the promotion’s Dark: Elevation show. These matches are likely to air on Monday, Nov. 29 at 7 p.m. Eastern/6 p.m. Central on AEW’s YouTube channel and then be available on demand.

(1) Tay Conti & Anna Jay vs. Missa Kate & ???.

A squash. Anna Jay put Kate’s partner in a submission for the quick win.

WINNERS: TayJay in little more than a minute.

(2) Tony Nese vs. Vic Capri

Former 205 Live talent Nese continues his squash streak. He won with a sit down shoulder breaker-type move.

WINNER: Nese in 2 minutes.

(3) Julia Hart & Sky Blue & Leyla Hirsch & Ryo Mizunami vs. Nyla Rose & Emi Sakura & Diamanté & The Bunny

The series of face-heel multi-woman Dark tags continues. A bit more star power on the heel side. Heels got the heat on Hirsch to local fav Skye. Hart got a two count on Nyla. Nyla caught her coming off the top for a beast bomb. Bunny and Mei Suruga skip danced after.

WINNERS: Rose & Bunny & Sakura & Diamante in 6:30

(4) Santana & Ortiz vs. Braden Lee & Isaiah Moore

Proud & Powerful made quick work of their opponents. They got a nice reaction. They showed Excalibur, Eddie Kingston and Paul Wight on commentary after the match. Kingston replaced by Mark Henry.

WINNERS: Santana & Ortiz in 2:30.

(5) Blade & Isaiah Kassidy & Matt Hardy vs. Dark Order’s Stu Grayson & Alan Angels & Evil Uno

The heels attacked before the bell, getting heat on Angels. Grayson with the hot tag and a near fall on Blade. Angels blocked a Hardy twist of fate and hot one of his own. Grayson a frog splash on Hardy for two. Hardy hit the twist of fate on Angels after one of his teammates grabbed Angels’ leg as a distraction.

WINNERS: Hardy Family Office in about 6:00.

(6) Jay Lethal vs. Trent Storm

Storm goes by Storm Grayson in Freelance Wrestling, where he’s an up and comer. Lethal bringing a 0-1 record into this one. He evened his ledger quickly, ending it with a diamond cutter-like move. Lethal did a short Ric Flair strut after and slapped hands with fans back up the ramp.

WINNER: Lethal in about 1:00.

(7) Varsity Blondes & Alex Reynolds & John Silver vs. Luther & Serpentico & The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster)



Your Dark Elevation main event is an 8-man tag. It sounded like Max Caster ripped Aaron Rodgers, which would make him a face in a Chicago. Johnny Hungeee chants to start as he and Reynolds took over on Serpentico. Silver hit a cross body on Serpentico for two. Then a knee to the back of SERP’s head and the airplane spin torture rack for the win.

WINNERS: Varsity Blonds & Dark Order.

As we waited for Dynamite to start, the crowd broke out in a “Fire Nagy” chant. He’s the Bears head coach who is reportedly on thin ice. Then Justin Roberta introduced Jim Ross, who got a nice hand as he recovers from skin cancer treatment.

Tony Khan came out about three minutes before showtime to give his usual pep talk of promising a stacked Dynamite and thanking Chicago. He reminded us Rampage tapes after Dynamite with big stars and he’ll be out after. Khan promised a special announcement for Chicago afterward. Revolution PPV?

If you attend a live event, send results to pwtorch@gmail.com, ideally resembling the format above.