12/22 ROH WOMEN’S DIVISION WEDNESDAY RESULTS: Max The Impaler vs. Delmi Exo, The Allure confront Team Sea Stars

ROH WOMEN’S DIVISION WEDNESDAY REPORT

DECEMBER 22, 2021

AIRED ON YOUTUBE

REPORT BY HARLEY R. PAGEOT, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentary: Ian Riccaboni, Caprice Coleman, Chelsea Green

Opening video.

(1) MAX THE IMPALER (w/Amy Rose) vs. DELMI EXO

Exo tried for a takedown but Max shoved her off. Max threw Exo into the corner. Exo slipped out of a gutwrench throw and grabbed a side headlock. Exo hit a couple boots, which Max shrugged off. They threw Exo across the ring and followed with a curb stomp. Exo hit a pair of dropkicks but couldn’t take them off their feet. A clothesline(?) from the second rope finally took them down. Crossface from Exo but Max powered out. Welcome To The Wasteland for the win.

WINNER: Max The Impaler in 4:37.

-Max removed a bandana from Exo’s kneepad and held it up like a trophy. Once they exited, Ashley Vox ran down to check on her sister in the ring. Exo continued to sell on the mat for an inordinately long time.

The Allure’s music hit and Angelina Love and Mandy Leon walked onto the stage with a microphone. Love mocked Exo and pointed out that she beat Max when they faced off (via disqualification). Leon said, “You just won tag titles recently, didn’t you?” She challenged them to a match on the spot. Love jumped Exo from behind. For some reason, the referee called for the bell.

(2) THE ALLURE (Angelina Love & Mandy Leon) vs. SHIMMER TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS TEAM SEA STARS (Ashley Vox & Delmi Exo) – NON-TITLE MATCH

The heels double-teamed Exo in their corner. Exo escaped and made the tag. Vox unloaded with chops on both opponents. Discus lariat to Leon. Leon raked Vox’s eyes and took control. The heels tagged in and out on Vox. Vox looked for a tag but Exo had been knocked off the apron. She finally made the tag and Exo dropped both opponents with clotheslines. Sea Stars tagged in and out on Love but Leon came in. The referee watched as the heels illegally double-teamed Exo. Love pinned her with a Botox Injection.

WINNERS: The Allure in 6:00.

(Pageot’s Perspective: It’s never a good sign when the biggest heel on the show is the referee. But he rang the bell to start a match that Sea Stars never agreed to and Maria Kanellis-Bennet never authorized, started the match with Vox being double-teamed and Exo on the floor, and then allowed Leon to enter the ring illegally so they could steal the win. I guess when everybody’s going to be out of work in a week anyway, what does he care? Does this set up The Allure challenging for the Shimmer tag titles at their next show? I can’t imagine so. I did get a laugh out of Leon saying Sea Stars won some tag titles “recently.” By recently, she means February 2019, almost two years ago.)