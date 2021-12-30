12/29 ROH WOMEN’S DIVISION WEDNESDAY RESULTS: Chelsea Green vs. Janai Kai

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

ROH WOMEN’S DIVISION WEDNESDAY REPORT

DECEMBER 29, 2021

AIRED ON YOUTUBE

REPORT BY HARLEY R. PAGEOT, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentary: Ian Riccaboni, Caprice Coleman, Miranda Alize

Opening video.

(1) CHELSEA GREEN vs. “THE KICK DEMON” JANAI KAI

Kai opened with kicks to Green’s legs that sent her scurrying into the corner. Green tried for a couple roll-ups but Kai blocked a backsldie and hit some STOs. Green continued to look for quick pinfalls early on. Kai worked her into the corner and struck with some kicks. Kai continued to dominate. Dragon sleeper in the center of the ring but Green was able to stand up with the smaller Kai on her back. Both women went for pump kicks (botox injections!) at the same time and both went down. Kai pummeled Green with palm strikes but Green dropped her with a clothesline and followed with a lungblower. Missile dropkick for two. Green with a half-crab. Kai with the rope break. Cutter from Green. She pointed to Alize at the broadcast booth and hit the unprettier for the pin.

WINNER: Chelsea Green in 8:41.

-Code of honor exchanged.

(Pageot’s Perspective: Good showing from Kai as Green gave her 80% of the offense. Alize got a pinfall over Green three weeks ago thanks to a distraction from The Allure. They looked to further that feud here but this was announced on social media as being the final edition of WDW so we’ll see if they continue their rivalry elsewhere or if it gets picked up again in April at the Supercard Of Honor show that ROH continues to claim is happening. Talk to you then?)