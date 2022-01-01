1/1 WWE DAY ONE KICKOFF SHOW REPORT: Final hype for WWE Day One, Sheamus & Holland vs. Ricochet & Cesaro, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE DAY ONE KICKOFF REPORT

JANUARY 1, 2022

PEACOCK NETWORK

REPORT BY MIKE F. MEYERS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Kickoff Panel: Jerry Lawler, Booker T, Kayla Braxton, JBL, Peter Rosenberg

The panel immediately addressed the Roman Reigns Twitter announcement that he has tested positive for Covid, and will thusly not participate in tonight’s PPV. His would-be opponent, Brock Lesnar, will be added to the Fatal Four Way match against Big E, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, and Bobby Lashley.

A video package was shown for Miz vs. Edge. Miz appeared with a microphone, and was upset that Kayla was laughing at the footage of Miz and Maryse be covered in schmutz at their wedding vows renewal. Peter told Miz that Edge’s return was more monumental than Miz’s because Edge was returning from serious injuries. Miz said that he has earned respect by being around for so long, and that he deserves respect from the fans. Booker sarcastically clapped, saying, “Bravo.” Miz concluded by saying he would dominate Edge tonight, and that “I am awesome.”

Sonya Deville joined the panel after a Becky Lynch / Liv Morgan video. The panel gratuitously complimented Deville’s suit before discussing the match. Deville said that if anyone is ready for championship gold, it’s Morgan. Kevin said that’s great, but that Lynch will still win. Peter suggested that Morgan could be “right back at the bottom” if she doesn’t take advantage of tonight’s opportunity. They managed to pivot to Deville’s interactions with Naomi, and Deville got extremely defensive and reiterated that Naomi cannot touch or disrespect her when she’s acting as a WWE official.

Megan Morant was backstage with Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston. Woods read a “royal proclamation” from a medieval scroll. Woods referenced St. Olaf, the fictitious hometown of Rose Nylund, famously portrayed by the late Betty White on American sitcom Golden Girls. He went on to claim they would win the tag team championships tonight from the Usos. Woods and Kingston repeatedly shouted “huzzah!” at Megan on their way out.

A video was shown for Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss. Strangely, Booker said he wasn’t a fan of the name “Madcap Moss.” JBL said that Moss has zero to lose and everything to gain since nobody thinks he has a chance to win.

Announcers: Pat McAfee, Michael Cole

(1) RIDGE HOLLAND & SHEAMUS vs. CESARO & RICOCHET

Cesaro started off against Holland. They exchanged a few holds, then Cesaro caught Holland on the fly and posed for a bit before hitting a backbreaker. Ricochet tagged in and hit a flipping boot strike to Holland’s face with the help of Cesaro. Sheamus tagged in and absorbed a series of shots from Ricochet, but then leveled Ricochet with an arm strike. Ricochet hit two drop kicks, then covered Sheamus for a one-count.

Ricochet briefly lifted Sheamus into a fireman’s carry, but Sheamus shut it down with an elbow strike to the head. He flipped Ricochet to the mat with a side headlock takedown. Sheamus hit the Irish Curse backbreaker, then posed for the crowd. The announcers indicated that Holland might’ve been injured by Ricochet’s boot strike, and his blood was visible on the canvas. Ricochet briefly fought back but Sheamus knocked him to the mat again and applied a chin lock. Sheamus hit his signature ten forearm strikes against Ricochet’s chest. The announcers confirmed that Holland would not return due to a broken nose.

Ricochet briefly came to life and hit a tornado DDT. Both men writhed on the mat but Ricochet was able to make the hot tag. Cesaro flew into action, hitting European uppercuts in two corners. He flipped Sheamus over the top rope to the floor, then hit a third running uppercut against the barricade. In the ring, Cesaro climbed to the top turnbuckle, hopped laterally to bounce off the top rope and nailed Sheamus with a high cross body. Cesaro then spun Sheamus several times by his ankles before applying a sharpshooter. Sheamus broke the hold by grabbing the bottom rope after several seconds.

Sheamus came back with a knee strike to Cesaro’s face. He covered Cesaro, but Ricochet came in and broke up the pin. Ricochet flipped Sheamus out to the floor, but Sheamus abducted Ricochet from the ring apron and gave him the White Noise on the floor, knocking him out of commission. Sheamus climbed to the top rope and jumped, but Cesaro saw him coming and hit another uppercut before covering for two.

Cesaro hit a series of rapid uppercuts in the corner, then whipped Sheamus into the opposite corner. He ran at Sheamus, but Sheamus sidestepped the attack, causing Cesaro to drive his shoulder into the ring post. This allowed Sheamus to fire up and hit the Brogue Kick, good for the three-count.

WINNERS: Sheamus (and injured Holland) by pinfall in 9:45.

(Meyers’s Analysis: This match was derailed almost immediately by Holland’s broken nose. It was clear that the intent was for Sheamus and Holland to make multiple tags and punish Ricochet before Cesaro could provide a comeback, but with Holland MIA, this was left awkwardly to Sheamus. It appeared a bit improvised, but it still worked well enough – the talent and experience of the three remaining wrestlers came through. It’s unfortunate for Holland, whose storyline with Sheamus is put on hold because of this injury.)

Find Mike Meyers on Twitter: @themikeshow42

CATCH-UP: LECLAIR’S WWE DAY 1 2022 REPORT: Alt perspective, detailed coverage of Fatal 5-Way for WWE title, Lynch vs. Morgan, Edge vs. Miz, more