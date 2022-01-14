1/14 WWE SMACKDOWN TV RESULTS: McDonald’s “alt perspective” report on Reigns-Rollins face to face, Lita’s return, InZayn stunt show, Aliyah-Natalya

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN TV REPORT

JANUARY 14, 2022

OMAHA, NE AT THE CHI HEALTH CENTER

AIRED ON FOX

REPORT BY ALEX McDONALD, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Michael Cole, Pat McAfee

[HOUR ONE]

-The show opened with a video recap of Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns from last week. The recap ended with Seth Rollins laughing at Reigns. In the arena, they showed a crowd shot and Michael Cole welcomed everyone to the show. They then showed a graphic for Reigns and Rollins face to face tonight. They then showed Rollins laughing in the back. Pat McAfee said Reigns has been champion for 502 glorious nights. They then showed a video package for Lita while Cole hyped her. They showed a graphic for Lita’s return, tonight.

-The Usos music hit and they made their entrance. They got a solid pop from the crowd. Cole said the Usos have been Tag Team Champions 180 days today. Cole then threw to a video package that recapped the Usos victory over the New Day last week. Cole said Xavier Woods suffered a torn calf muscle in the match and is out indefinitely. Jey took the mic and stood mid-ring. He said that they went to war with the New Day last week and beat them, but they respect them. Jimmy said “yeet” after everything Jey said. Jey said they respect the New Day because they’re the only team that pushed them to their limits. Jimmy said they let everyone know “they are the ones.” Jey said they should be celebrating, or they should be helping Reigns with Rollins. Jimmy said WWE is lining up challengers for the Usos. Jey announced a fatal four way tag match to determine the number one contenders. Jimmy did a goofy accent and announced Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo. Jey then introduced Cesaro and Mansoor, he said Mansoor had great hair. Jimmy then introduced Jinder Mahal and Shanky. Jey introduced the Viking Raiders to complete the four way. All four teams were in the ring with the Usos. Jimmy said they went over the rules in the back, but everyone needs to remember the most important rule, “we the ones”. Jimmy and Jey then superkicked Mansoor and rolled to the outside while the teams brawled in the ring. [c]

(McDonald’s Analysis: So, remember when I said last week that WWE may want Reigns to get cheered against Rollins? Well, this may be yet another sign. The Usos went out of their way to put over the New Day and they were also comical. They really didn’t do anything too heelish here. If heels win this match, it will be very telling.)

(1) VIKING RAIDERS (Erik & Ivar) vs. LOS LOTHARIOS (Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo) vs. CESARO & MANSOOR vs. JINDER MAHAL & SHANKY – Fatal Four Way to determine number one contenders for Smackdown Tag Team Championships

Carrillo was in with Mansoor. The Usos were on commentary. Cesaro tagged in and hit an uppercut on Carrillo. Erik blind tagged in. Garza tagged in, ripped off his pants, then begged off of Erik. Shanky tagged in and mounted offense on Erik before he tagged Mahal. Mahal got a near fall on Erik, then tagged Shanky back in. Shanky attacked Erik in the corner, then tagged Mahal back in. Erik recovered and rocked Mahal, who tagged Shanky as Erik tagged Ivar. Shanky whipped Ivar into the corner who knocked Cesaro and Mansoor to the floor. Erik tagged in and the Viking Raiders double teamed Shanky. Ivar went to the top but Mahal recovered. He knocked Erik to the floor then battled Ivar on the top rope. Cesaro appeared and they set up Ivar for a superplex. Erik appeared and lifted them on his shoulders and all four men fell to the mat as they cut to break. [c]