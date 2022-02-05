FREE PODCAST 2/5 – PWTorch Dailycast – The Deep…Dive: Will Cooling talks to Andy Quildan about High Stakes 2022 (95 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Will Cooling is joined by Revolution Pro Wrestling’s Andy Quildan to talk in detail about his promotion’s well-received High Stakes 2022 show. We talk the epic Will Ospreay vs. Michael Oku match, the rise of Sunshine Machine, the transformation of Gabriel Kidd, and much more. We also get Quildan’s thoughts on the sale of PROGRESS and that promotion’s new owners.

You can watch High Stakes 2022 at rpwondemand.com. There is currently a two-week free trial for new subscribers.

