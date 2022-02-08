News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 2/8 – Keller’s Focus On AEW: Dynamite preview including mystery debut and Hangman defending against Archer, TK quotes about big surprise, Rampage rating, Raw vs. Dynamite rating, more (25 min.)

February 8, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: In today’s episode of “Focus On… AEW,” PWTorch editor Wade Keller covers the following topics:

  • AEW Dynamite preview including mystery debut and Hangman Page defending against Lance Archer
  • Tony Khan quotes about the hyped big surprise against Isiah Kassidy
  • AEW Rampage rating
  • Raw vs. Dynamite rating
  • Birthdays
  • Some lower profile standout promos from AEW wrestlers in recent days
  • Ticket sales updates
  • AEW charity work
  • Chris Jericho on Fast Foodies
  • More random stuff

