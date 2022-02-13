FREE PODCAST 2/13 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (2-13-2017) Keller and callers react to big episode including KO & Jericho Friendship Festival, Bayley vs. Charlotte, Samoa Joe, more (109 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show, we jump back five years to the Feb. 13, 2017 episode of the WWE Raw post-show. PWTorch editor Wade Keller talks about Monday Night Raw with callers including the big Friendship Festival angle, Bayley challenging Charlotte for the Women’s Title, Samoa Joe’s great sit down promo, Sami Zayn’s upset win and post-match promo, plus some talk about Elimination Chamber and WWE’s growing problem with accurate spoilers before every match, and big angle and line-up development for big shows and even surprise appearances.

