ALL ELITE WRESTLING DYNAMITE PREVIEW 3/2: Final Revolution Hype, Trios Match, Casino Battle Royal, Khan’s Major Announcement

ALL ELITE WRESTLING DYNAMITE PRIMER

MARCH 2, 2022

JACKSONVILLE, FL. AT DAILY’S PLACE

AIRS ON TBS NETWORK, 8:00 p.m. EST, 7:00 p.m. CST

BY FRANK PETEANI (@FrankPeteani), PWTORCH.COM CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Jim Ross

Match Results and Key Segments from Last Week

Kyle O’Reilly won a tag team battle royal for his team ReDRagon (w/Bobby Fish) to earn a spot in the triple threat AEW Tag Team Championship match at Revolution, challenging current champions Jurassic Express.

MJF cut a promo ahead of his Dog Collar match against CM Punk. He discussed CM Punk being his hero growing up and how he felt Punk abandoned him when he walked out on wrestling in January of 2014 (referencing Punk’s walking out on WWE after that year’s Royal Rumble).

Penta El Zero Miedo & Pac defeated Malakai Black & Brody King. Black & King attacked Penta & Pac after the match until the lights went out and Buddy Matthews appeared. He proceeded to attack Penta & Pac as well.

Eddie Kingston and Chris Jericho cut an in-ring face-to-face promo and set up a match between them at Revolution.

Ricky Starks defeated Dark Order “10” to earn a spot in the Face of the Revolution ladder match at Revolution.

Jade Cargill defeated The Bunny to retain the TBS Championship. After the match, Tay Conti came out to challenge Jade.

Bryan Danielson defeated Daniel Garcia. After the match, 2point0 came out to attack Danielson until Jon Moxley appeared. Moxley and Danielson went face-to-face and announced a match between them at Revolution.

Arena

AEW “comes home” tonight when Dynamite emanates from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL. For all intents and purposes, Daily’s Place which is an Amphitheater attached to the Jacksonville Jaguars home of TIAA Bank Field, is the home base of All Elite Wrestling. The first event to be held was the 2019 Fight for the Fallen PPV. It was the primary facility for Dynamite tapings during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic when shows were recording behind closed doors with no fans.

Unlike most weeks, Rampage will not be recording following Dynamite. That show will be live this Friday from the Addition Arena in Orlando, FL. They’ve only advertised two matches and an announcement for tonight’s show. Here’s Tony Schiavone from the Control Center talking about AEW’s big week leading to Revolution:

Trios Match: AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page and Dark Order’s John Silver & Alex Reynolds vs. Adam Cole & ReDRagon (Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish)

Coming up at Revolution, “Hangman” Adam Page puts his AEW Championship on the line against Adam Cole. Before they meet one-one-one, they will be opposite each other in a Trios match. Page links up with his old Dark Order friends John Silver & Alex Reynolds to take on Cole along with his ReDRagon cohorts Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish. Cole, Fish, and O’Reilly were part of the Undisputed Era in NXT from 2017-2020.

The latest chapter between Page and Cole unfolded on last week’s Dynamite when Page came out after O’Reilly & Fish won the tag team battle royale to advance to the triple threat tag team match at Revolution. He attempted to give Cole the Buckshot Lariat but was pulled to safety by his buddies. Page eventually gave his signature finisher to O’Reilly, and then cut a promo. He talked about Cole coming into wrestling in 2008 and becoming champion wherever he went, but this time his was coming to a “six-foot hole in the ground.”

There is strife amongst the ranks with Cole, ReDRagon, and the Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) as O’Reilly eliminated Matt to win the battle royale. The Bucks accused O’Reilly of a double-cross and said they would be motivated to kick their asses at Revolution once they win the Casino Battle Royale to earn the other open spot in the triple threat at Revolution. The Bucks certainly aren’t involved in this Trios match but could play a role in the finish.

Page has been the AEW Champion since defeating Kenny Omega at Full Gear back in November. Cole hinted he could get used to being champion on Twitter:

Frank’s Analysis: The match should be fine. My guess is Cole and ReDRagon win but the question is do the Bucks get involved and at what level. I hope AEW is not getting WWE “tendencies” having opponents scheduled to face each other at the PPV face each other on TV in a different iteration. So far so good on that front, and tonight is harmless, but I don’t think my concern is unfounded.

Casino Tag Team Battle Royale: Winner Earns Final Spot in Triple Threat AEW Tag Team Championship match at Revolution

Tonight, we’ll have a Casino Tag Team Battle Royale to determine the third team in the triple threat match for the AEW Tag Team Championship at Revolution. So far that match will feature champions Jurassic Express (Luchasaurus & Jungle Boy) defending against ReDRagon, with the winner of this match to be the third team.

No teams have officially been announced, but we know the Young Bucks will be involved, since they told ReDRagon we have a chance “next week” (meaning tonight) after losing the tag team battle royale.

The Casino Tag Team Battle Royale took place at last year’s Revolution which was won by Pac & Rey Fenix. Two teams started and another team entered every 90 seconds. This is contrary to AEW’s typical singles Casino Battle Royale where packs of four wrestlers come out in intervals as “suits,” with a joker at the end. “Hangman” Adam Page won the last match of the kind to earn his shot at the AEW Championship which he successfully won.

Frank’s Analysis: This has to be a win for the Young Bucks, right? The other possibility that crossed my mind was if there were a joker, would the Briscoes show up and win it? It’s hard to think of any other teams that make sense to win this other than the Bucks or the Briscoes (if they show up of course). I guess Santana & Ortiz and Malakai Black & Brody King are additional possibilities, but I’ll stick with the Bucks. Now I say all of this with a big CAUTION as the Bucks are a little too obvious, but we’ll see.

Tony Khan Major Announcement

We found out on Rampage that Tony Khan will have a major announcement tonight. Speculation has run ramped as to its nature from a streaming service to a major show with another partner (for example New Japan Pro Wrestling) amongst other things. HBO Max is a possibility to house AEW content as a result of being owned by Warner Media (hat tip Wade Keller for giving me the idea on his Focus on AEW show for VIP members). Tony and AEW have been busy this past week with several announcements including their debuts in Los Angeles and Detroit, as well as the locations in Las Vegas for Dynamite, Rampage, and Double or Nothing.

Frank’s Analysis: I’m getting numb to the announcements, debuts, and surprises to be honest. If you get my analogy, Christmas Day can’t happen every day. At some point the children need to play with and appreciate the toys they have. I know it’s not purposeful, but I feel like AEW is conditioning their audience to expect something new on a regular basis. That said, there’s been a lot of speculation here at the Torch as to the nature of the announcement. A streaming service or a major show with a partner are options I mentioned earlier. Wade Keller alluded to these options as well as an international tour or a major signing. Let’s just hope the other “Tony” doesn’t make the announcement.

Summary

They are very oddly not hyping Dynamite as they normally do on a weekly basis. The emphasis is more on Revolution. I don’t know if that’s purposeful, but it’s possible they think they need to hype the PPV more because they want to the increase potential buys. Not that they don’t care about Dynamite or Rampage for that matter, but they’re already paid for those shows. They need to sell the PPV, so that could be why their focus is as such. That said, it’s always interesting to see how they “go home” tonight for Revolution. Do they go heavy on hype and leave “the wrestling” to Rampage? More people do watch Dynamite, so we’ll see.

