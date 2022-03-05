VIP AUDIO 3/4 – WKH – Smackdown Review: Rousey’s first Smackdown match, Sami defends IC Title against Ricochet, Usos defend against Raiders, McAfee-McMahon-Theory, more (20 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews WWE Friday Night Smackdown including Ronda Rousey vs. Sonya Deville, Sasha Banks vs. Carmella, the Pat McAfee-Vince McMahon interview and McAfee vs. Austin Theory being set up, the Roman Reigns segment, Ricochet’s IC Title win over Sami Zayn, the truck commercial outdoor adventure part two with Rick Boogs and Shinsuke Nakamura, the Usos defending against The Viking Raiders, and more.

