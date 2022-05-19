FREE PODCAST 5/18 – WKPWP Interview Classics with Hacksaw Duggan & Jerry Lynn: McMahon as a boss, hazing and ribbing, wrestler pensions, ECW Reunion, Mr. J.L., more (154 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode, we jump back ten years to PWTorch editor Wade Keller’s May 18, 2012 interview with “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan as the “Interview Friday” guest. Wade Keller and Bruce Mitchell interview the former WWF, Mid-South, and WCW star about his new autobiography including a variety of subjects on a lack of wrestler pension, hazing and ribbing that went too far, Vince McMahon compared to Bill Watts as a boss, his evolution over the years as a wrester and character, and more. After the interview, Keller and Mitchell discuss Sting on WWE.com, Evolve’s new concept, The Avengers, and more.

Then in a bonus interview from ten years ago (4-25-12), PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill interviews former ECW champion Jerry Lynn covering the ECW Reunion show this weekend, various stories from his WWE and ECW runs, where he fits in today’s independent wrestling scene, his top all-time opponents, current physical condition, challenges of wrestling with a mask, the cradle piledriver, and much more.

