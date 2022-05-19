FREE PODCAST 5/18 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Sage: On-site report, Joker surprises, Hangman-Punk hype, dirty toothbrushes, MJF-Wardlow, more (175 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Tyler Sage from PWTorch.com and the PWTorch YouTube Channel with live callers, emails, and an on-site correspondents discussing tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Topics include the surprise reveals of who the Jokers were and whether they were letdowns, the hype for Hangman Page vs. C.M. Punk, MJF lashing Wardlow, the Triple Threat Tag Team Title match being set up, the rushed Jeff Hardy vs. Adam Cole match, dirty toothbrushes, and much more.

