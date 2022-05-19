VIP AUDIO 5/18 – WKH – AEW Dynamite review including Punk-Hangman confrontation, strong Takeshita vs. Hangman opener, Regal-Jericho verbal sparring, Hardy vs. Cole, MJF-Wardlow angle, more (33 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews AEW Dynamite start to finish including Jeff Hardy vs. Adam Cole, Samoa Joe vs. Joker (Johnny Elite), Britt Baker vs. Joker (Mika Itoh), MJF whipping Wardlow, Chris Jericho and William Regal in a verbal battle (and a gross admission by Regal), Hangman Page vs. Takeshita with a C.M. Punk confrontation afterward, and more.

