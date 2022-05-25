FREE PODCAST 5/25 – WKPWP AEW Double or Nothing PPV Preview: Full preview with Wade & Rich + last year’s Post-Double or Nothing PPV Roundtable with Wade, Rich, Todd (184 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a special AEW Double or Nothing PPV Preview edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host PWTorch Newsletter columnist Rich Fann. They discuss the entire announced line-up of the PPV including the pros and cons of doing a title change from Hangman Page to C.M. Punk and predicting what is likely. Also, thoughts on the move of the PPVs from Saturdays to Sundays.

Then in a bonus, we present what was previously the VIP-exclusive AEW Double or Nothing 2021 Post-PPV Roundtable with Wade, Rich, and Todd Martin last year including the Stadium Stampede, Kenny Omega vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Pac, The Young Bucks vs. Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston, Hikaru Shida vs. Brit Baker, Sting & Darby vs. Scorpio Sky & Ethan Page, the Casino Battle Royal, Miro vs. Lance Archer, and Hangman Page vs. Brian Cage, plus the Mark Henry announcement.

