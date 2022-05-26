FREE PODCAST 5/25 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Wells: Final Double or Nothing hype, Punk-Hangman, Wardlow-MJF, live callers, emails (188 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Kelly Wells from PWTorch.com and the PWTorch Dailycast’s “PWT Talks NXT” podcast with live callers and emails to discuss tonight’s AEW Dynamite. They evaluate the largely disappointing hype for Sunday’s AEW Double or Nothing PPV with live callers and emails throughout including a lot of thoughts on the Hangman Page vs. C.M. Punk hype. They are also joined Javier Machado late in the show to talk PPV hype and also New Japan-AEW talk.

