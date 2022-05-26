VIP AUDIO 5/25 – WKH – AEW Dynamite review including final Double or Nothing hype, Wardlow vs. Spears in a cage, Toni vs. Baker, O’Reilly vs. Joe, Hangman-Punk confrontation, more (27 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews AEW Dynamite start to finish including Wardlow vs. Shawn Spears, Samoa Joe vs. Kyle O’Reilly, Toni Storm vs. Britt Baker, the Great-o-Khan & Jeff Cobb run-in, the long-awaited Hangman Page-C.M. Punk face-to-face segment, and more Double or Nothing hype.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO