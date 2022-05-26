News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 5/25 – WKH – AEW Dynamite review including final Double or Nothing hype, Wardlow vs. Spears in a cage, Toni vs. Baker, O’Reilly vs. Joe, Hangman-Punk confrontation, more (27 min.)

May 26, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews AEW Dynamite start to finish including Wardlow vs. Shawn Spears, Samoa Joe vs. Kyle O’Reilly, Toni Storm vs. Britt Baker, the Great-o-Khan & Jeff Cobb run-in, the long-awaited Hangman Page-C.M. Punk face-to-face segment, and more Double or Nothing hype.

