FREE PODCAST 5/26 – WKPWP Tony Khan Media Q&A: Double or Nothing, ROH’s future, Owen Hart, more + 5 Yrs Ago Mid-Week Flagship on NXT Takeover, Heyman-Balor, more (169 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a special Wildcard Thursday episode beginning with the Tony Khan Media Q&A from earlier today on AEW Double or Nothing, ROH’s future, Owen Hart, and more including PWTorch’s own Sean Radican. Then the Mid-Week Flagship from five years ago this week featuring PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch columnist & host of the East Coast Cast Travis Bryant. They discuss NXT Takeover, Backlash, Raw, and Smackdown, responding to email questions and caller topics. They discuss Jinder Mahal’s push at the top of the show, the intriguing Paul Heyman-Finn Balor segment on Raw, the Johnny Gargano-Tomasso Ciampa breakup angle compared to the Goldust-R-Truth breakup angle, and much more.

