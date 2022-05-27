FREE PODCAST 5/26 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown + Impact Post-Shows – 5 Yrs Ago: (5-26-2017) Shane McMahon in MITB, Jinder’s win, Nakamura’s debut, on-site report, Scott Steiner return (181 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this WWE Smackdown Post-show Flashback episode from five years ago (5-26-2017), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill discuss tonight’s episode featuring the Backlash follow-up and a pivot to Money in the Bank news including Jinder Mahal’s celebration, the six competitors in the MITB match with Shane McMahon, and Shinsuke Nakamura’s in-ring TV debut. Callers throughout contribute their thoughts, including on-site reports from SD tonight.

Then in a bonus flashback, we jump back to the Impact Wrestling Post-show from five years ago (5-26-17) with PWTorch.com’s Mike McMahon and Andrew Soucek. They talk about Thursday’s Impact Wrestling with callers. They start the show with a lengthy discussion on Ed Nordholm releasing portions of Matt Hardy’s contract earlier this week. Then, the conversation shifts to ECIII as No. 1 contender, Scott Steiner’s return, and more.

