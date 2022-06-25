FREE PODCAST 6/25 – WKPWP Interview Classic with Matt Hardy (10 Yrs Ago): Keller and callers ask about his regrets and mistakes, wrestling injured, changes he’d make to help wrestlers, best memories, TLC wear and tear (121 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (6-24-2012), Wade Keller interviews former WWE and TNA wrestler Matt Hardy. He talks about his path to recovery from addiction, his regrets including some public internet stunts and videos he’d like to take back, how he approaches his current phase in life, what changes he thinks the leading promotions should take to improve the welfare of wrestlers, and much more. Live callers and email questions add to the mix of topics that include career highlights, Jeff Hardy’s maturing and life changes, his future in wrestling, and the upcoming Extreme Rising event where he faces Jerry Lynn for the first time ever.

