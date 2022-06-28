FREE PODCAST 6/28 – WKPWP Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (6-27-2017) Keller talks with callers about Bryan’s Women’s MITB decision, Becky’s stellar promo, Ziggler-Nakamura, Mahal-Orton (114 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this WWE Smackdown Post-show Flashback episode from five years ago (6-27-2017), PWTorch editor Wade Keller takes calls (when the switchboard wasn’t broken) and answers many emails from listeners about Smackdown headlined by the Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match re-do, plus Naomi defending against Lana, The Hype Bros. getting a chance at regaining a title shot they had already earned, and more. Plus a correspondent calls late in the show who attended in San Diego and provided the in-person perspective.

