FREE PODCAST 6/28 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship – Keller & Fann: In-person at Forbidden Door, Cena on Raw, Khan media scrum, MITB preview and picks, McMahon scandal, more (122 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Rich Fann, a Pro Wrestling Torch columnist. They discuss these topics:

In-person at AEW/NJPW Forbidden Door

Claudio’s upside in AEW

Tony Khan media scrum highlights

John Cena’s return at Raw and the awkwardness of McMahon leaving the ring

WWE Money in the Bank preview and picks

Vince McMahon scandal

More

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO