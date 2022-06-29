FREE PODCAST 6/28 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship – Keller & Fann: In-person at Forbidden Door, Cena on Raw, Khan media scrum, MITB preview and picks, McMahon scandal, more (122 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Rich Fann, a Pro Wrestling Torch columnist. They discuss these topics:
- In-person at AEW/NJPW Forbidden Door
- Claudio’s upside in AEW
- Tony Khan media scrum highlights
- John Cena’s return at Raw and the awkwardness of McMahon leaving the ring
- WWE Money in the Bank preview and picks
- Vince McMahon scandal
- More
