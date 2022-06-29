FREE PODCAST 6/28 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship – Keller & Fann: In-person at Forbidden Door, Cena on Raw, Khan media scrum, MITB preview and picks, McMahon scandal, more (122 min.)

News Ticker

June 29, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Rich Fann, a Pro Wrestling Torch columnist. They  discuss these topics:

  • In-person at AEW/NJPW Forbidden Door
  • Claudio’s upside in AEW
  • Tony Khan media scrum highlights
  • John Cena’s return at Raw and the awkwardness of McMahon leaving the ring
  • WWE Money in the Bank preview and picks
  • Vince McMahon scandal
  • More

