VIP AUDIO 6/28 – Everything with Rich & Wade: In-person at Forbidden Door, Cena on Raw, Khan media scrum highlights, Money in the Bank preview and picks, McMahon scandal, more (99 min.)

June 28, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Rich and Wade discuss these topics:

  • In-person at AEW/NJPW Forbidden Door
  • Claudio’s upside in AEW
  • Tony Khan media scrum highlights
  • John Cena’s return at Raw and the awkwardness of McMahon leaving the ring
  • WWE Money in the Bank preview and picks
  • Vince McMahon scandal
  • More

