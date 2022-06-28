VIP AUDIO 6/28 – Everything with Rich & Wade: In-person at Forbidden Door, Cena on Raw, Khan media scrum highlights, Money in the Bank preview and picks, McMahon scandal, more (99 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Rich and Wade discuss these topics:

In-person at AEW/NJPW Forbidden Door

Claudio’s upside in AEW

Tony Khan media scrum highlights

John Cena’s return at Raw and the awkwardness of McMahon leaving the ring

WWE Money in the Bank preview and picks

Vince McMahon scandal

More

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO