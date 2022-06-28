VIP AUDIO 6/28 – Everything with Rich & Wade: In-person at Forbidden Door, Cena on Raw, Khan media scrum highlights, Money in the Bank preview and picks, McMahon scandal, more (99 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Rich and Wade discuss these topics:
- In-person at AEW/NJPW Forbidden Door
- Claudio’s upside in AEW
- Tony Khan media scrum highlights
- John Cena’s return at Raw and the awkwardness of McMahon leaving the ring
- WWE Money in the Bank preview and picks
- Vince McMahon scandal
- More
